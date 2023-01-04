Damar Hamlin emergency magnifies human element of violent game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the cart slowly rolled across the length of the field toward the far tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, I followed it closely with my binoculars, looking for positive signs, any positive sign.

Finally, as the cart entered the tunnel, Josh Sweat gave a thumbs up and flashed some hand gestures. Phew.

At almost that exact moment, the game restarted.

That part was a bit jarring, but it’s life in the NFL. The Eagles had to find their focus and continue to play a game after Sweat suffered a neck injury (luckily, he’s expected to be OK) and was subsequently taken to the hospital. After the game, Fletcher Cox said the only reason the Eagles were able to focus was because Sweat was in good spirits, the two were joking. They got those positive signs.

I couldn’t help but think about that on Monday night.

When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in Cincinnati and needed CPR on the field it gutted his teammates, opponents, fans. Everyone was lost. The thumbs up never came and that was crushing. A 24-year-old man, not just a football player, is in critical condition.

To be honest, part of the reason I followed that cart so closely with binoculars on Sunday was for myself. Sure, a big part of my job is observing and reporting those findings to the public. But right then? I just wanted to make sure Sweat was OK.

Because at that moment, he wasn’t an Eagles defensive end. He wasn’t No. 94. He was Sweaty, the rookie I met five years ago who told me he always wanted to go snowboarding, who drove the funky car, who’s always smiling and laughing but is shy enough to avoid interview scrums whenever he can.

There are plenty of elements of the NFL that dehumanize players. Sure, players are paid well. But there are people under those helmets. Fathers, brothers, sons, friends. Good, bad, flawed, human.

Story continues

And I don’t know Damar Hamlin like I know Josh Sweat, but he seems like a good person to know.

He grew up in crime-ridden McKees Rocks, a few miles from downtown Pittsburgh and faced a ton of adversity as a child from losing friends to violence to his father landing in prison on drug charges.

Despite all that, according to this worthwhile profile on Go Long, Hamlin wanted to set a good example for his younger brother. It’s why he turned down scholarship offers from around the country to stay home and go to Pitt.

“I wanted to give him that image growing up, that he can look back on and be able to model himself after,” Hamlin said.

For the last couple of years, Hamlin and other Pittsburgh area NFL players, including Eagles running back Miles Sanders, have hosted a free football camp for kids in his hometown. And Hamlin also established a fundraiser to support a toy drive in his community; as of Tuesday afternoon that fundraiser has seen incredible support and has now raised over $4.5 million.

Most football players love the sport of football but in many ways they love the relationships more. Whenever you hear about a retired player missing the game, the part they miss the most is being in a locker room with strangers who became family. Those bonds are hard to break.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed this week and that’s the right decision. But at some point, the NFL season will return and games will be played.

When they are, please remember those are humans under the helmets.

