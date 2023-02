Damar Hamlin delivers stirring speech at NFL Honors

The most emotional moment of NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix didn’t come through a player’s acceptance of an award.

The Buffalo Bills’ staff and other medical workers who helped save the life of defensive back Damar Hamlin on January 2 and in the days afterward provided the backdrop on the stage.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Bills legend an Pro Football Hall of Famer did the introduction. Hamlin stepped to the microphone and spoke in a caring, emotional, and thankful way.

"The journey will continue." ❤️💙 An incredible moment as @HamlinIsland takes the stage at #NFLHonors. pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire