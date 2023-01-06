Damar Hamlin’s dad spoke to Bills locker room

There is still a long road to full recovery for Damar Hamlin, but all we got on Thursday afternoon were positive updates.

Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.

Hamlin has since began making “remarkable improvement,” which will hopefully continue.

On Thursday evening, the game was officially canceled.

Prior to all that, the Bills locker room itself had a totally separate morale boost provided from Hamlin’s corner: His dad.

On Thursday, Buffalo (12-3) was set to finally practice for the first time ahead of facing the New England Patriots (8-8) on Sunday. Before doing so, Mario Hamlin spoke to the team on a video call.

We’re unsure of the exact corresponding, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a Bills source told him “the team needed it.”

After practice, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen spoke on all-things Hamlin alongside head coach Sean McDermott. The QB echoed that, saying that the locker room felt much better after speaking to Hamlin’s father.

Allen’s full thoughts on the team conversation with Mario Hamlin can be found in the clip below:

Awesome by Josh Allen, sharing what Damar Hamlin's father told him. "His dad said the first thing he's going to ask is 'Who won the game?'" "As a teammate you love hearing his response wasn't 'poor me', it was how are my teammates…" pic.twitter.com/BkHR1GsogM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2023

