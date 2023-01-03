3

Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest during NFL game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills say the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was restored on the field. "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson has more.

