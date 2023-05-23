Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to work toward continuing his NFL career, after his heart stopped on the field during a game last season.

Hamlin was on the Bills’ practice field participating in individual drills during today’s Organized Team Activities.

Like other players recovering from injuries, Hamlin was not wearing a helmet and was not a full participant, but videos from reporters on the scene showed him hitting a sled and working on covering receivers, with no apparent limitations.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has said Hamlin has been fully cleared, so while the Bills are easing Hamlin into offseason work, from all indications they’re confident that he’ll be ready for full-contact practices and ready for games when the season starts.

Damar Hamlin on the Bills’ practice field today, participating in individual drills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk