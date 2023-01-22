Damar Hamlin arrives at Highmark Stadium for Bengals-Bills

The Buffalo Bills got some added inspiration on Sunday prior to their AFC divisional round game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

Damar Hamlin arrived to watch his teammates vie for a spot in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hamlin’s attendance came less than 3 weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was with his mom, dad, and little brother and watched the game from a suite.

His recovery has been nothing short of remarkable.

Damar Hamlin has left the locker room #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AiZvxuWprB — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire