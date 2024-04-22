Damani Leech comments on Broncos’ new uniforms

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms on Monday that they have dubbed the “Mile High Collection.”

In addition to navy, orange and white combinations for their primary uniforms, the Broncos also unveiled a 1977-inspired throwback uniform (and it seems to be a big fan favorite). After the uniforms were announced on Monday, team president Damani Leech released the following statement:

This has been a thoughtful, collaborative journey that’s involved us listening to voices throughout all of Broncos Country to design the Mile High Collection, our modern and inspirational new uniforms for the Denver Broncos. We’re grateful for the engagement and creativity of ownership, the players, our business and football leadership, Nike and especially the best fans in the NFL during this process. As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we’re also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history. Our new uniforms — the Mile High Collection — boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home.

The new uniforms are now available to purchase online and at the team store at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver will wear dark navy jerseys at home and white jerseys on the road. Alternate and throwback uniforms can be worn up to three times per season. View the new uniforms here.

