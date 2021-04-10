After damaging putter in Round 2, Si Woo Kim has multiple options for Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Si Woo Kim won’t have to use his 3-wood to putt at the Masters on Saturday.

Kim damaged his Odyssey putter on the 15th hole Friday when he slammed it into the ground following a missed putt and then completed his round on some of the game’s most treacherous greens putting with a 3-wood. But he had plenty of options for Round 3.

“Just frustration,” Kim said of his moment of anger.

Si Woo Kim's Masters chances intact; his putter wasn't so lucky

Kim was able to have his putter re-shafted onsite before Saturday’s round and Odyssey also shipped him an identical backup (a Toulon Madison with 20-gram weight plate) overnight, according to an official with Odyssey.

Kim, who began the day tied for sixth at 4 under par, opted to use the model that had been sent overnight for the third round.