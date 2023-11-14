Damage Seen at UNRWA School After Reported Strike in Nuseirat

Injuries were reported after an Israeli strike near a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school in the Nuseirat camp in Gaza on Tuesday, November 14, according to Al Jazeera.

This footage was captured by journalist Sami al-Sultan, who told Storyful that he filmed the footage at a UNRWA school being used as a shelter in Nuseirat. In the video caption, he wrote that the strike hit the center’s solar infrastructure and caused a number of serious injuries.

Storyful could not independently verify these claims, but has reached out to the UNRWA in Gaza.

A UNRWA building and a UNRWA school were recently hit by Israeli strikes, the agency said on Monday. Credit: Sami al-Sultan via Storyful