Damage From Rocket Strike Seen in Tel Aviv

Damage was seen in Tel Aviv, Israel, late on October 7, following Hamas rocket strikes on the area.

Video filmed and released by Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services organization, shows damage to a multi-story building, debris on the street, and damage to multiple vehicles at the intersection Ben Yehuda Street and Mendele Mokher Sfarim Street in Tel Aviv.

Israel Police said four people were injured by rocket strikes in Tel Aviv and taken to an area hospital.

Magen David Adom said one woman was in critical condition in the Tel Aviv sector. Credit: Magen David Adom via Storyful