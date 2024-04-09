Daly to run at Indy with Polkadot backing in groundbreaking community-supported deal

Conor Daly will carry the branding and colors of Polkadot on the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevy he’ll pilot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to the company, “This sponsorship represents the first time a major athlete’s sponsorship has been decided by a community vote using blockchain technology. The proposal to sponsor Daly passed with an overwhelming 95.8% approval, demonstrating the community’s eagerness to showcase blockchain technology’s real-world applications.”

Daly is entered in his 11th Indy 500 and his first with the Indy-only specialists at DRR.





“The fact that thousands of individuals in the Polkadot community – not a corporate marketing team – used their voices to vote and select me as their ambassador is an incredible honor and reflective of the power of what a more free and open internet can look like in the future,” Daly said.

“The fact that I’m racing not just for a brand name or logo, but representing developers, investors and regular people that are building tomorrow’s web, is thrilling and overwhelming. We’re bringing power back to people, while making sports history.”

Story originally appeared on Racer