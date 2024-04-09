Daly to run at Indy with Polkadot backing in groundbreaking community-supported deal
Conor Daly will carry the branding and colors of Polkadot on the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevy he’ll pilot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
According to the company, “This sponsorship represents the first time a major athlete’s sponsorship has been decided by a community vote using blockchain technology. The proposal to sponsor Daly passed with an overwhelming 95.8% approval, demonstrating the community’s eagerness to showcase blockchain technology’s real-world applications.”
Daly is entered in his 11th Indy 500 and his first with the Indy-only specialists at DRR.
“The fact that thousands of individuals in the Polkadot community – not a corporate marketing team – used their voices to vote and select me as their ambassador is an incredible honor and reflective of the power of what a more free and open internet can look like in the future,” Daly said.
“The fact that I’m racing not just for a brand name or logo, but representing developers, investors and regular people that are building tomorrow’s web, is thrilling and overwhelming. We’re bringing power back to people, while making sports history.”