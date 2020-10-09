Dalvin Tomlinson now Giants’ NFLPA representative

Back in late July, we at Giants Wire postulated that defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson would take over as the New York Giants’ NFLPA representative with offensive lineman Nate Solder opting out of the season due to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, that speculation became a reality as the NFLPA officially announced the representatives for each team, as well as their alternates.

For the Giants, Tomlinson obviously led the way with defensive backs Logan Ryan and Julian Love, and linebacker Blake Martinez being named the three alternates.

Player representatives are selected by their teammates in the fall of every even-numbered year, so Tomlinson will remain in place for the Giants unless he ends up on another team either via trade or free agency.

In 2019, Tomlinson served as an alternate for the Giants.

Tomlinson is going into his fourth season as a Giant, selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He is a personable and respected player in the Giants’ locker room, having started all 48 games on the defensive line since going Big Blue.

