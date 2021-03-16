Dalvin Tomlinson agrees to deal with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are signing former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, his agency announced on Monday night.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tomlison’s deal with the Vikings is a two-year contract worth up to $22 million. The contract includes $16 million fully guaranteed with a $15 million signing bonus.

A former second-round pick of the Giants in 2017, Tomlinson appeared in every game during his four-year stint with the team. He posted back-to-back seasons with 49 total tackles and 3.5 sacks over the previous two seasons.

Tomlinson has played multiple spots along the defensive line in New York, which will give the Vikings options on how to best deploy him in their scheme.

