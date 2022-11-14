Dalvin, James Cook exchange jerseys after Bills-Vikings

Regardless of final score, Sunday was special for the Cook family.

Bills rookie running back James Cook faced his brother, Dalvin Cook, who plays for the Vikings. The 33-30 final was something many of us won’t soon forget, but the brothers made sure they won’t forget with an extra incentive as well.

The brothers did the classic jersey exchange on the middle of the field after the game.

Check it out in the clip below:

Dalvin and James Cook swap laundry after the Vikings' thrilling comeback win over the Bills. 🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/ZYU2BA49LC — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) November 13, 2022

