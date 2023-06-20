What Dalvin Cook's comments about DeAndre Hopkins mean for Patriots

If you're a fan of the New England Patriots and offense, Dalvin Cook just provided you with a tantalizing dream scenario.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back, who became a free agent on June 9 after the Minnesota Vikings released him, told ESPN's Adam Schefter he has interest in teaming up with DeAndre Hopkins wherever the free-agent wide receiver lands.

"If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL," Cook said Monday on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," via ESPN.com.

Hopkins, of course, has visited just two teams in free agency: the Tennessee Titans and Patriots. Reports suggest Hopkins' visit in New England went very well, with the five-time Pro Bowler spending "quite a bit of 1-on-1 time" with head coach Bill Belichick and leaving Foxboro "certainly intrigued" by the possibility of signing with the Patriots.

So, based on Cook's comments, does that mean the Patriots have a chance to land both Hopkins and Cook? It's not impossible -- New England has about $15 million in cap space and probably could find a way to fit both players under its 2023 budget -- but it also doesn't seem likely.

For starters, the Patriots already have a workhorse running back in Rhamondre Stevenson -- who amassed 1,461 total yards last season -- and a trio of backups in Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. While Cook obviously would be an upgrade over all four and give the Patriots a dynamic offensive weapon, running back isn't their most pressing need, and they'd be better off devoting significant resources to adding more talent at offensive tackle or cornerback if Jack Jones is released or suspended.

There's also the issue of whether Cook would want to play in New England, or whether he's holding out hope that Hopkins lands with a more legit contender.

"I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times," Cook told Schefter of Hopkins. " ... I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that's what my mind at to.

"I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that's going to happen. But like as far as going to lift that [Vince Lombardi] Trophy up, he got the same mindset as me."

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on NBC Sports Boston's "Sports Sunday," there's still a chance a team like the Kansas City Chiefs offers Hopkins a contract if it can free up cap space between now and training camp in late July.

It's certainly fun to envision Hopkins and Cook in New England, but that seems pretty far-fetched for now, with Hopkins alone as the more realistic target.