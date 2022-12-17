Dalvin Cook's best plays from 190-yard game Week 15
Watch all of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's best plays from his 190-yard game in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Find out if you will get the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans on national television.
The Broncos placed DL Dre'Mont Jones on injured reserve and activated OLB Randy Gregory and OT BIlly Turner from IR to the 53-man roster.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the team's opening possession at Minnesota on Saturday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Taylor, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, was hurt at the end of a 13-yard reception when he was tackled by Harrison Smith as he tumbled out of bounds. Taylor, who won the NFL rushing title last season with 1,811 yards, started the week ranked 11th in the league with 861 yards this season in 10 games.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.
Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime sealed the NFC North for Minnesota, which trailed 33-0 at halftime.
The Vikings were on their way to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Then, bad officiating happened.
Minnesota won 39-36 in overtime after falling behind 33-0. Wow.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
Stark left the Monday Night Football sidelines 20 years ago to start a family. She never imagined she'd get a chance to return, and now she's seizing it.
Follow along for live score updates as Jackson State football takes on NC Central at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Get caught up on the PNC Championship with our Saturday recap.
Rams coach Sean McVay and former assistant Matt LaFleur are friends, but the Green Bay Packers coach isn't thrilled about facing Baker Mayfield.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
The Vikings have come back from 33-0 to tie the Colts