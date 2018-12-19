Dalvin Cook wins NFC offensive player of week award

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wanted to run the ball more. And the Vikings did. And running back Dalvin Cook benefited from that.

Cook, who ran for a career-high 136 yards and added a career-best two touchdowns, is the NFC’s offensive player of the week.

A torn ACL in Week Four of 2017 derailed a promising rookie season. A hamstring injury wiped out six games in 2018. Now healthy and part of an offensive approach that values the run, Cook has had one big game, and he could have even more — if new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski continues to dial up the run.

If the Vikings have any real hope of making it to the playoffs or advancing beyond the wild-card round when they get there, they’ll need to get the ball to Cook, and Cook will need to get the ball up the field.