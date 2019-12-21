Vikings rule out RB Dalvin Cook, mark Alexander Mattison as questionable

Jack BaerYahoo Sports Contributor
Who will be getting the most touches with <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/30154/" data-ylk="slk:Dalvin Cook">Dalvin Cook</a> out? (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Who will be getting the most touches with Dalvin Cook out? (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out star running back Dalvin Cook, but his back-up Alexander Mattison might be able to go. The rookie is marked as questionable for Monday Night Football with an ankle injury.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Cook has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding receiving yards. That’s the kind of production you miss in a game with potential playoff seeding implications.

Who replaces Dalvin Cook?

With Cook out, the question for the Vikings — as well as millions of fantasy football players — will be who picks up 21.6 touches per game this season on Monday against the Green Bay Packers.

Before Saturday, the thought was third-string running back Mike Boone would see the bulk of the action. However, Mattison being marked as only questionable means there’s a reasonable chance he plays, and you’d thing he’d get a decent amount of carries as well. Additionally, former Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is in the mix.

The result of a multitude of fantasy championships could hinge on the answer.

Saturday Dec. 21

More from Yahoo Sports: 

What to Read Next