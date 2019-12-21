Vikings rule out RB Dalvin Cook, mark Alexander Mattison as questionable
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out star running back Dalvin Cook, but his back-up Alexander Mattison might be able to go. The rookie is marked as questionable for Monday Night Football with an ankle injury.
OUT: Dalvin Cook
QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Mattison
Cook has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding receiving yards. That’s the kind of production you miss in a game with potential playoff seeding implications.
Who replaces Dalvin Cook?
With Cook out, the question for the Vikings — as well as millions of fantasy football players — will be who picks up 21.6 touches per game this season on Monday against the Green Bay Packers.
Before Saturday, the thought was third-string running back Mike Boone would see the bulk of the action. However, Mattison being marked as only questionable means there’s a reasonable chance he plays, and you’d thing he’d get a decent amount of carries as well. Additionally, former Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is in the mix.
The result of a multitude of fantasy championships could hinge on the answer.
