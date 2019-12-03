Dalvin Cook touchdown run gives Vikings early lead over Seahawks

Dalvin Cook scored on a 2-yard touchdown run as the Minnesota Vikings marched 83 yards in six plays on their opening possession to take an early 7-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks.

Missed tackles helped boost the Minnesota drive. K.J. Wright missed a tackle on C.J. Ham on a pass that went for 36 yards. Quandre Diggs and Tre Flowers then missed chances to tackle Stefon Diggs on an end-around that netted 27 yards down to the Seattle 2-yard line. Cook then scored on the following play to give the Vikings the lead.

Chris Carson was evaluated for an early injury after catching the thigh of tight end Jacob Hollister in the face while being tackled on Seattle’s opening drive. However, he has not been taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation and returned to the game on the Seahawks’ next possession.