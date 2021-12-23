Dalvin Cook, Taysom Hill to COVID-19 lists; could help Eagles in wild card hunt

2 COVID-19 list additions that could help Eagles’ playoff chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Like many NFL teams, the Eagles have been dealing with their own spike of COVID-19 cases.

Three offensive linemen have landed on their COVID list and head coach Nick Sirianni also tested positive.

But two key players in the NFC are going to their team’s respective COVID lists and it could affect the Eagles’ wild card chase:

• Vikings three-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is heading to the COVID list, which means they won’t have him for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rams. The good news for the Vikings is that Alexander Mattison was activated off the COVID list on Wednesday, so he’s in line to start.

• Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is joining their other quarterback Trevor Siemian on their COVID list, which means the Saints will start Ian Book at quarterback on Monday night against the Dolphins, NFL Network reported. Book was a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame but has not yet played in the NFL.

The Vikings and Saints are two of the teams competing with the Eagles for that final wild card spot in the NFC.

Meanwhile, Washington (the 10th seed) got quarterback Taylor Heinicke off their COVID list on Thursday.

As a reminder, here’s what the playoff picture looks like right now:

1. Packers (11-3, 1st NFC North)

2. Cowboys (10-4, 1st NFC East)

3. Buccaneers (10-4, 1st NFC South)

4. Cardinals (10-4, 1st NFC West)

5. Rams (10-4, 2nd NFC West)

6. 49ers (8-6, 3rd NFC West)

7. Vikings (7-7, 2nd NFC North)

—

8. Eagles (7-7, 2nd NFC East)

9. Saints (7-7, 2nd NFC South)

10. Washington (6-8, 3rd NFC East)

11. Falcons (6-8, 3rd NFC South)

Right now, the Eagles, Vikings and Saints all have 7-7 records. The Eagles hold the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Saints, whom they beat back on Nov. 21. The Vikings hold a tiebreaker on the Eagles because of their record against common opponents.

The Eagles have a 37% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight, but that can skyrocket this weekend based on the results of a few key games. The main one is the Vikings game against the Rams, which is a tough one for Minnesota, even with the Rams playing on short rest on the road.

Here’s what some outcomes could do to the Eagles’ playoff chances: