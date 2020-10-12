Dalvin Cook suffers apparent injury vs. Seahawks

Dalvin Cook left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent lower-body injury.

The Minnesota Vikings running back pulled up after a run in the third quarter clutching his left groin. He limped to the locker room with help and was replaced in the Vikings backfield by Alexander Mattison on Minnesota’s next possession.

Dalvin Cook injured on this play #SKOL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eU6kqKX1h8 — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 12, 2020

Cook returned to the sideline and for one play on the ensuing Vikings possession, but was replaced again in the backfield by Mattison one possession later. He remained on the sideline as Mattison continued to carry the ball in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings have not provided a status update.

Cook had 17 carries for 65 yards and five catches for 24 yards with a rushing touchdown before leaving the game. In four games prior to Sunday night, the Vikings Pro Bowler totaled 464 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as the focus on Minnesota’s offense.

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (33) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) More

More from Yahoo Sports: