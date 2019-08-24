Dalvin Cook shows he’s back to full speed

Injuries have plagued Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during his first two NFL seasons. He’s back to full speed now.

Cook, who has missed more games than he’s played since the Vikings drafted him in 2017, took a handoff and raced 85 yards for a touchdown in today’s preseason game against the Cardinals.

Yes, Cook can still break highlight-reel runs, despite those injuries that have slowed him down in his first two NFL seasons.

The 24-year-old Cook should be good to go as the Vikings’ starter this season, with Ameer Abdullah and rookie Alexander Mattison competing for playing time behind him.