Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was cleared to return today from the COVID-19 reserve list, but he wasn’t exactly in a celebratory mood.

That’s because Cook also learned that teammate Adam Thielen is going to miss the final two games of the season because he needs ankle surgery.

“Prayers to my brother,’’ Cook said of Thielen, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Hope he heals up good. Hope he gets everything intact and gets right. Since I got here [in 2017], he’s been a true brother. . . . Not even football related, just being there for me. . . . We’re going to miss him out there on the football field.”

The Vikings will attempt to beat the Packers on Sunday Night Football without Thielen, but with Cook.

Dalvin Cook shaken by season-ending injury to “true brother” Adam Thielen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk