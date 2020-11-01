Dalvin Cook is back.

Cook, the Vikings running back who hadn’t played since suffering a groin injury three weeks ago, turned in an outstanding effort today in Green Bay as the Vikings beat the Packers 28-22. Cook finished with 30 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns, plus two catches for 63 yards and another touchdown.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a strong game, completing 27 of 41 passes for 291 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, but he fumbled when hit from behind on the last play of the game, and his efforts weren’t enough on a day when the Packers’ defense couldn’t tackle anybody.

It’s probably too late for the 2-5 Vikings to get back in the NFC North race, but they looked today like a much better team than they’ve appeared to be for most of this season. The Packers fall to 5-2 and may still be the favorites in the division, but they have some big problems they need to address, especially on a defense that let Cook run wild.

Dalvin Cook scores four touchdowns as Vikings beat Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk