Dalvin Cook says he reached out to Kirk Cousins after QB’s season ending injury, “That’s my guy”

Dalvin Cook is currently competing for the New York Jets, but still has strong feelings for his former QB in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins.

Cousins recently went under the knife to repair his torn Achilles, and Cook, who went to four straight Pro Bowls with the Vikings, told USA TODAY Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon that he told Cousins that he wished him the best of luck in his recovery.

“That’s my guy,” said Cook. “I extended my love out to him and he reached back and just told me he appreciated it.”

While Cook has gotten off to a slow start with the Jets – logging just 114 yards in seven games, the 35-year-old Cousins has been a key contributor to a Vikings team which has won three straight games.

Salmon, the host of Sports Seriously, also spoke with Cook about Aaron Rodgers, and the ideal way for an NFL running back to be used.

