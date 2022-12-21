Will Dalvin Cook run wild vs. the Giants in week 16?
Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why the Vikings RB should have a monster performance against the struggling Giants defense in week 16.
Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski explains why the Vikings RB should have a monster performance against the struggling Giants defense in week 16.
Franco Harris' remarkable play is perhaps greatest in NFL history. But as we remember his life, we shouldn't forget just how great a player he was.
Titans offensive lineman Dillon Radunz suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 15 loss.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie [more]
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
It hasn’t been an easy early signing period for Buckeye Nation #GoBucks
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says a report about hand signals is "complete horse (expletive)" during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
The Ravens released their first injury report for their Week 16 matchup with the Falcons
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
The Eagles showed appreciation for Doug Pederson's latest win the best way they know how.