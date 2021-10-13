Dalvin Cook returns to practice Wednesday

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Cook has missed two of the past three games with an ankle injury and played less than 100 percent in Week 4. He did not practice last week and sat out Sunday’s victory over the Lions.

He has 61 touches for 206 yards and a touchdown.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce, linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Everson Griffen and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen were among those not on the practice field for the start of Wednesday’s session, per Tomasson.

Running back Alexander Mattison, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in the two games Cook has missed, also didn’t appear to be practicing.

