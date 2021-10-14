For the first time since Sept. 17, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook went through a full practice.

Cook was limited in Wednesday’s session.

Cook has missed two of the past three games with an ankle injury and played less than 100 percent in Week 4. He did not practice last week and sat out Sunday’s victory over the Lions.

He has 61 touches for 206 yards and a touchdown.

Backup running back Alexander Mattison, who rushed for more than 100 yards in the two games Cook missed, was upgraded to limited with a shoulder injury. Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) also had limited work after missing Wednesday.

Receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) still was out of practice but said earlier in the day he expects to play at Carolina.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), tight end Ben Ellefson (knee) and receiver Adam Thielen (foot) did not practice again.

Dalvin Cook returns to a full practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk