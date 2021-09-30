Dalvin Cook remains limited at practice

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook remained limited in Thursday’s practice, but he said Wednesday that he expects to play Sunday. Cook was inactive last week with a right ankle sprain.

“Attacking my rehab every day real hard,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We’ll see how this thing plays out, but I’m extremely confident in what we’ve got going on in the training room and what they’re doing to get me back on the field. I’m extremely confident. We’ll see how this week plays out and how I respond.”

Alexander Mattison tied his career-high with 112 rushing yards in Cook’s absence.

The Vikings were thin at cornerback Thursday with starter Bashaud Breeland (illness), nickel back Mackensie Alexander (personal reason) and top reserve Kris Boyd (hamstring) sitting out. Alexander didn’t practice Wednesday with Boyd limited and Breeland a full participant.

Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) and TE Ben Ellefson (neck) also did not practice.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), tight end Tyler Conklin (glute, elbow), kicker Greg Joseph (hip) and nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow, shoulder) remained limited.

