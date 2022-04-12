Dalvin Cook raves about Za’Darius Smith: ‘He’s a problem’

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is glad he no longer has to be on the receiving end of Za’Darius Smith blowing up the offensive backfield and making plays.

Getting the former Green Bay Packer to jump ship on a three-year, $42 million deal has been the highlight of NFL free agency for the Vikings. Now, the team gets to sit back and watch Smith terrorize other offenses instead of terrorizing them twice a year.

“Yeah, I’m glad we got 55 from the Packers. He’s a problem,” Cook told media members on Tuesday. “Teaming him up with Danielle [Hunter] is going to be something special.”

The Vikings are counting on it after the defense sputtered in the latter half of the 2021 season.

Assuming they can both stay healthy, Smith and Hunter could easily become one of the best pass-rushing duos in football with newly-hired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell overseeing things.

The two could also take some of the pressure off a Vikings secondary that allowed the fifth-most passing yards last season.

With the offense already on the verge of breaking out, a significant jump for the defense would go a long ways toward helping the team get back to the postseason.

And both Hunter and Smith will be at the center of it all.

