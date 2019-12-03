Dalvin Cook questionable to return after injuring shoulder on fumble

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook headed straight for the locker room after being injured on a fumble in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle defensive end Rasheem Green punched the ball free of Cook’s grasp on the first play of a Vikings possession. While wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also down on the field briefly after the play, it was Cook that was worse off. When he finally managed to get to his feet to leave the field, he was taken straight to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Vikings announced that Cook was questionable to return to the game, though Cook was quite slow in exiting the field of play.

Cook had 29 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and three catches for 35 yards before leaving the game.

Seattle recovered the fumble and a 29-yard Jason Myers field goal gave the Seahawks a 20-17 lead after the change of possession. A 1-yard Rashaad Penny touchdown run had tied the game at 17-all before Cook’s fumble.

Left tackle Riley Reiff is out for Minnesota after being diagnosed with a concussion sustained late in the first half.