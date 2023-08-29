Dalvin Cook practices for the first time with Jets on Tuesday

Fans of the New York Jets have been anxiously waiting to see Dalvin Cook take the field with his new team and the wait is finally over. With less than two weeks until the Jets face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1, Cook is practicing with the team for the first time on Tuesday.

After signing two weeks ago, Jets RB Dalvin Cook is practicing today for the first time this summer. Cook recently became a first-time father, was spending time with Dalvin Jr., and is now ready to gear up for the Monday night opener vs. the Bills and his younger brother James. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Nearly two weeks ago, the Jets signed Cook in hopes he could form a dynamic one-two punch with Breece Hall. Hall is coming off a season-ending knee injury as a rookie in 2022, but the second-year back has been practicing in recent weeks.

Besides undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason, Cook recently had his first child born, so he’s been unable to practice since joining New York. The veteran back has produced four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons ahead of his seventh year in the NFL.

It remains to be seen what the Jets’ offense looks like when Cook and Hall are both available. But if both of them are healthy, they both figure to have large roles in an offense that is expected to take a massive leap with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire