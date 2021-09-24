Dalvin Cook out of practice again Friday

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said earlier this week that he’s good to go for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but his practice workload suggests there may be some doubt about his ability to play.

Cook missed the first two days of practice this week with an ankle injury and he remained off the field for the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media. The team’s final injury report of the week will bring word of his injury designation for Sunday.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press notes that tight end Kyle Rudolph is the only player to miss practice all week and play in a game since Zimmer became the team’s head coach.

If Cook doesn’t play, Alexander Mattison would be the next man up at tailback.

