Dalvin Cook posts photo from game at Hard Rock Stadium after release news

After months of rumors and speculation, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Minnesota Vikings are planning to release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday.

With the news, ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned the Miami Dolphins as one of two teams that are expected to have strong interest in the four-time Pro Bowler once he becomes a free agent. This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, as general manager Chris Grier reportedly tried to trade for him earlier in the offseason.

Cook has been rather active on social media in recent days, sharing highlights this morning on Twitter, and then, after Pelissero’s report, he posted as Instagram story that showed him walking off of the field at Hard Rock Stadium following his last game against the Dolphins.

At Hard Rock 🤔 https://t.co/4gZweGuU4f — Mike Masala (@Mike_Masala) June 8, 2023

Could this be a hint about his future in the NFL?

Grier hasn’t been known to spend big money on the running back position, but Cook is a proven veteran who could help the team out in the passing and running game. At the very least, we can assume that the Miami product will get a call from the Dolphins once the release becomes official.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire