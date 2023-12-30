Dalvin Cook played zero snaps on Thursday night, for the first time in his career

In 2022, his final year with the Vikings, running back Dalvin Cook accounted for more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage. He scored 10 touchdowns. He had key, difference-making plays in wins over the Bills, Dolphins, Commanders, and Colts.

Cut by the Vikings in June, he took his time to pick his next destination. Even in a depressed running back market, Cook got $7 million on a one-year deal with the Jets.

He has become a forgotten man in the New York offense.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Cook participated in zero snaps on Thursday night. It was the first time in Cook's career that he was in uniform but didn't play. Rookie Izzy Abanikanda served as the No. 2 tailback behind Breece Hall.

For the season, Cook has been on the field for only 21 percent of the offensive snaps. He has 82 total touches for 292 yards and zero touchdowns.

He has previously said he doesn’t want to be released. With one game left, however, why not ask to be cut? If he passes through waivers, he can join any playoff team, at any time. Even if he doesn't sign with someone right away, he can wait to see whether a starter gets injured for a team that advances.

The Jets don't have to do it. But if they don't plan on using him much or at all in a meaningless Week 18 game at New England, they should just set him free.

It's still not clear why they signed him in the first place. Regardless, it didn't work.

At least Cook got $7 million. And he avoided the kind of wear and tear that will let him continue his career elsewhere in 2024, if he wants.