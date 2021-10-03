Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play today against the Browns.

Although he’s listed as questionable with an ankle injury, Cook said this morning that he is playing.

Cook told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that you can “expect me to be me.”

Cook had a huge game in Week Two, with 22 carries for 131 yards, but he missed Week Three. The Vikings will be very glad to have him back on the field in Week Four.

Dalvin Cook will play vs. Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk