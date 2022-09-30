There is some good news in the Vikings’ backfield for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints in London.

Running back Dalvin Cook has no injury status for Week Four and is expected to play.

Cook is dealing with a shoulder injury. He did not practice in Minnesota on Wednesday but was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. The Vikings flew to England overnight on Thursday and Cook was also a full participant in Friday’s session.

But edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee) is questionable. He was a limited participant on Friday after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

Cornerback Andrew Booth (quad) is doubtful. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (toe), safety Harrison Smith (concussion), and fullback C.J. Ham (foot) also have no Friday injury status and are expected to play.

Dalvin Cook off injury report, is expected to play in London originally appeared on Pro Football Talk