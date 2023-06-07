Dalvin Cook odds: Arizona Cardinals among favorites for Minnesota Vikings running back

Dalvin Cook on the Arizona Cardinals would certainly be interesting, but is it realistic?

Speculation surrounding the future of Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Dalvin Cook continues to swirl and one site has listed odds for the running back's next team.

And the Arizona Cardinals are interestingly toward the very top of those odds.

Bookies.com has the Vikings as the favorite to keep Cook, at +250 (28.6%), but has some interesting odds behind Minnesota.

The Chicago Bears are listed as at +500 (16.7%) to be Cook's next team, with the Cardinals and Miami Dolphins both at +650 (13.3%).

The New England Patriots (+750, 11.8%), Houston Texans (+1000, 9.1%), Buffalo Bills (+1000, 9.1%) and Carolina Panthers (+1200 (7.7%) are the only other teams given specific odds to land Cook, 27, who has been one of the most consistent, dependable running backs in the league, but is also one of the highest paid at the position.

Bookies.com lists "The Field" at +900 odds (10%) to be Cook's next team.

Could the cash-strapped Vikings decide to cut Cook and make him a free agent?

Could Dalvin Cook really end up with Arizona?

It's hard to see a scenario where Arizona lands Cook, should he become an NFL free agent, but bookies.com's Adam Thompson tried to lay one out in his story about the odds for the running back's next team.

He wrote: "The Arizona Cardinals have James Conner, but no depth and Conner has missed action in every season in the pros. If new coach Jonathan Gannon wants to show support for QB Kyler Murray, adding Cook to the backfield would prove he believes the team can win now. Of course, does management believe it?"

A backfield of James Conner and Cook would be very intriguing, but has to be considered highly unlikely, especially with Arizona likely in a rebuild for the next few seasons.

The running back landing with contending teams like the Bills or Dolphins would have to seem more likely, or perhaps the Bears, with their large among of available cap space to pay Cook.

Cook's future in Minnesota bears monitoring, however.

Could the running back end up playing elsewhere in 2023?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

