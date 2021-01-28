Dalvin Cook not sure how he didn’t make All-Pro team

Despite running for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook wasn’t named to the league’s All-Pro team.

The nods instead went to Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (First-Team) and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara (Second-Team).

Henry’s First-Team nod was a no-brainer, but you could make the real argument that Cook should have made the team over Kamara. Cook had 1,918 total yards and 17 touchdowns, while Kamara had 1,688 yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Cook seemed a bit confused on how he didn’t make the team.

“I’m not really big on things like that, but when you go to look at the facts of the situation, everything is there to be proven. I don’t know how I didn’t make the list,” Cook said via Jeff Wald of FOX 9.

It probably also helps that Kamara was on a winning team, while Cook’s Vikings finished at 7-9.

Over the last two seasons, only Henry has more rushing yards than Cook’s 2,692 yards.