Dalvin Cook has been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is the team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 2022.

Cook is one of 32 nominees for the award that is given annually to “an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.”

This season, Cook has been excellent for the Vikings. A three-time captain, Cook has quietly rushed for 799 yards and six touchdowns on the season. His steady presence has been a huge factor in the Vikings success early on in the season.

Created in 2014, the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is in honor of the late Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney Sr. A panel of players from the NFL Legend Community consisting of Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler will pick a winner between eight finalists: four from the AFC and four from the NFC.

Adam Thielen was the Vikings’ nominee for last season’s award, which was won by Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater.

List

Vikings Mailbag: What to make of Sunday's embarrassment

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Commanders designate Milo Eifler for return from IR

    The Commanders have defensive end Chase Young back on the active roster and they started the clock on bringing another defensive player back on Tuesday. The team announced that linebacker Milo Eifler has been designated for return from injured reserve. Eifler was placed on the list on October 8 with a hamstring injury. He will [more]

  • Lane Johnson named Eagles nominee for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

    Star right tackle Lane Johnson has been named the Philadelphia Eagles nominee for NFL's 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

  • Za’Darius Smith estimated as limited participant; Andrew Booth sits out

    The Vikings already know they won’t have left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) for Thursday’s game. Darrisaw was diagnosed with his second concussion in two weeks. Blake Brandel replaced him. The Vikings did not practice Monday, but since they play on Thanksgiving Day, they had to release an estimated practice report. Cornerback Akayleb Evans, who was [more]

  • Dak Prescott, Von Miller among nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Bills linebacker Von Miller are among the nominees for this season’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. All 32 teams have nominated one player for the award, and that list of 32 nominees will be pared down to eight finalists selected by a panel of former players: Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis [more]

  • Terry McLaurin is Commanders' nominee for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

    The award honors former Steelers founder/owner Art Rooney Sr.

  • 1-on-1 with Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

    Dalvin Cook, one of the strongest parts of the Vikings offense this year, has been an MVP for several games and a Pro Bowl performer. WCCO's Mike Max sat down with him ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys to talk football, and about the man he lost who was his ultimate coach.

  • Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker

    Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the vote count for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) nomination in 2019. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has a math problem. He won the House GOP’s nomination to be Speaker this week in a 188-31 vote. But far more GOP members voted against him than he can…

  • RANKED! The 25 best Champions League games of all time

    The Champions League isn't just a stage for the greatest of all time to perform, it's often where you'll find the most entertaining matches. Phil Foden scored, Bernardo Silva, too, before Benzema cheekily netted a panenka to poise this semi-final delicately ahead of a Bernabeu rematch.

  • How Patriots' Lawrence Guy is helping others with learning disabilities

    After struggling with learning challenges as a child, Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy hopes to inspire kids while emphasizing the importance of education and asking for help.

  • Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30

    So much for the Cincinnati Bengals struggling to score without Ja'Marr Chase. Joe Burrow laid the proof bare in a 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Yes, that was Samaje Perine setting a franchise record by catching three touchdown passes, the most in a single game by a Cincinnati running back.

  • Giants' loss to Lions is more corroboration than confusing, and that's OK

    The Giants under first-year head coach Brian Daboll have been a pleasant surprise. That likely won't get them far this season, but it's an encouraging sign for the next one and beyond.

  • Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy

    Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver.

  • A League Of Their Own: Season 1

    A League of Their Own is an upcoming American period comedy television series co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who also stars. It is an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name with new characters and story lines, about the formation of a World War II era women's professional baseball team. Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumel, Kelly McCormack, and Priscilla Delgado also star. Episodes will run for one hour on Amazon Prime Video.

  • NFL point spreads: Here's one Week 12 line to jump on early

    The Seahawks are at home and the Raiders are struggling. Take the money.

  • Chris Olave is already one of the NFL’s most dangerous wide receivers

    Chris Olave is already one of the NFL's most dangerous wide receivers. The New Orleans Saints rookie has lived up to sky-high expectations:

  • Waiver Wire Week 12: Latavius The Workhorse?

    Denny Carter breaks down the week's best waiver wire additions, including Latavius Murray in the Denver backfield. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Brandon Aiyuk apologizes after touchdown celebration goes hilariously wrong

    Brandon Aiyuk had a night to remember against the Arizona Cardinals, in more ways than one.

  • Analysis: Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker's

    The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”

  • Mike Tomlin: No opinion worth mentioning on Colts hiring Jeff Saturday

    The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]

  • George Kittle, Deebo Samuel give 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo catchy new nicknames

    Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?