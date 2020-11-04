Dalvin Cook is the NFC offensive player of the week

Dalvin Cook was back in the Vikings lineup last Sunday and the running back did his best to make up for lost time.

Cook missed Week 6 with a groin injury, but was back after the team’s bye week and accounted for every Vikings touchdown in Minnesota’s 28-22 win over the Packers.

He ran 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 63 yards and a score in the victory. That made him the first Vikings player to score four times since Ahmad Rashad did it in a 1979 game against the 49ers.

The NFL announced that he was named the NFC offensive player of the week as a result of that effort. He’ll try to keep things rolling against the Lions this weekend.

