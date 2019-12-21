Dalvin Cook out for Monday’s game against Packers

The Vikings can clinch their playoff berth tonight if the Rams lose or tie.

But when their fate is in their own hands Monday, they’ll be without their leading rusher.

The Vikings announced that running back Dalvin Cook was out with his shoulder injury.

They listed backup Alexander Mattison as questionable with his ankle injury, but he didn’t practice yesterday and they’re very thin there.

If Mattison doesn’t play, the Vikings will have Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah in the backfield.