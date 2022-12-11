Dalvin Cook makes Lions DeShon Elliott look foolish on TD run

Dalvin Cook is a man of many moves. The Minnesota Vikings’ great running back put one on DeShon Elliott on Sunday and the Lions’ safety might want to stay away from watching highlights.

Watch as Cook stops on a dime and leaves Elliott tumbling, stumbling, and holding on to nothing but air.

That is going to hurt Elliott for a while and he might just want to bury his head in his hands at position meetings this week.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire