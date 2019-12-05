Dalvin Cook limited, but Zimmer says he’s playing

The Vikings don’t know when they’ll get wide receiver Adam Thielen back on the field, but they’re pretty confident about their leading rusher.

Via Chris Tomasson on the St. Paul Pioneer Press, running back Dalvin Cook was limited in practice for the second straight day with a chest injury.

But coach Mike Zimmer said he expected Cook to play Sunday against the Lions, and be close to 100 percent.

That would be good news for Cook, who has been something other than 100 percent the last two games, with just 20 carries for 55 yards combined.