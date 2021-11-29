Dalvin Cook likely out a few games with torn labrum and dislocated shoulder

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will miss some time with the shoulder injury he suffered on Sunday, but he is expected to return this season.

Cook was diagnosed with a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder that will likely result in him missing a few games, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If his recovery goes well, Cook could return as soon as the Vikings’ game against the Bears on December 20.

At the moment the 5-6 Vikings would be the seventh and final NFC playoff team, and that’s a position they’ll try to stay in without their leading rusher. They’re still hoping that Cook can be there for them late in the regular season and into the playoffs.

With Cook out, Alexander Mattison will be the Vikings’ starting running back. Rookie fourth-round draft pick Kene Nwangwu, who has been an outstanding kickoff returner but has barely played on offense, will likely get some work at running back as well.

