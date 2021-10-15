Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen have no injury status for Vikings-Panthers

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been on and off the injury report for most of the season, missing a pair of games with an ankle injury.

But he has no status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers and is therefore expected to play.

Cook had his first full practice since Sept. 17 on Thursday.

Despite missing the first two days of practice, receivers Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Adam Thielen (foot) also have no injury status and are expected to play in Sunday’s game. Jefferson said earlier in the week that he would be good to go.

Minnesota ruled out defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) and tight end Ben Ellefson (knee). Everyone else, including running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder), is expected to play.

