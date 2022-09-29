Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) had a full practice Thursday.

Cook sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Cook has called himself day to day with his dislocated shoulder, but he hopes to play through the injury. A year ago, Cook missed one game with a similar injury before returning to play with a harness.

Cook is hopeful not to miss any games this season.

Fullback C.J. Ham (foot) also returned to a full practice after missing Wednesday.

The rest of the Vikings’ practice report remained the same. Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee) and cornerback Andrew Booth (quad) remained out of practice.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (toe) and safety Harrison Smith (concussion) again were full participants.

The Vikings leave for London tonight in preparation to play the Saints this weekend.

Dalvin Cook has a full practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk