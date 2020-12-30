Dalvin Cook flies home to Florida after death of his father, reportedly won't play in season finale

Dalvin Cook won’t play in the Minnesota Vikings’ season finale after the death of his father, James Cook.

The Vikings confirmed that James Cook died.

The entire Vikings organization is thinking of Dalvin and his family following the passing of Dalvin's father, James Cook. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 30, 2020

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press said Cook was flying to Miami after his father’s death and won’t play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. James Cook was 46 years old, Tomasson said.

“It's tragic news,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said, via Tomasson. “I just found out this morning. ... Very sorry to hear that.”

The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs with a loss last week. Cook made his second straight Pro Bowl this season, rushing for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's father James died this week. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

