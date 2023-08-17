Dalvin Cook feels loaded Jets offense has opportunity to be ‘something special’

Then-Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After a busy offseason, which included trading for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, the Jets made one last splash for their offense before the start of the regular season.

Gang Green reached an agreement with running back Dalvin Cook earlier this week on a one-year deal. The Pro Bowler arrived at team facilities yesterday and donned his No. 33 jersey at practice for the first time Thursday.

Speaking with reporters for the first time in green, Cook discussed what he hopes to bring to this talented offense.

“I know what I can do on a football field and what I can bring to a team,” he said. “I have a lot of experience in this game, every little thing I can drop on those guys, that can help them be successful in this league I’m going to give it to them.

“I’m just here to be Dalvin Cook and be explosive and be a good teammate.”

Cook admitted that the opportunity to play alongside Rodgers certainly had an impact on his decision to come to the Jets. The two played against each other their whole careers up until this point with the Vikings and Packers.

“That was a big thing to come over here,” he said. “Being on the other side of that for the last seven years, I couldn’t be on the other side no more. I got the chance to go join him and help him win.”



With Rodgers leading the way, Cook says he's excited about the potential for the loaded Jets offense. The 28-year-old thinks this upgraded group has the opportunity to do some “explosive” things in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system.

“We can become something special,” Cook said. "We have great receivers on the outside. We have a quarterback ready to put the ball in places for guys to go get it. We have the runners in the backfield to go do it.

“They have a good system put together. For me it's a well-oiled machine, we just have to keep oiling it up and get this thing ready for Week 1.”