Dalvin Cook exits with leg injury

The Vikings went to the locker room with a 10-7 lead. Quickly and suddenly, they trail Carolina early in the third quarter after a pair of defensive touchdowns by the Panthers.

Both were scored by rookie safety Jeremy Chinn. On consecutive plays from scrimmage.

The first happened after a sack of quarterback Kirk Cousins knocked the ball loose. The second happened when running back Dalvin Cook lost the ball.

The Vikings also have lost Dalvin Cook. Clearly in pain on the field, Cook limped off with assistance.

Carolina now leads, 21-10.

UPDATE 2:52 p.m. ET: Cook is running on the sidelines.

